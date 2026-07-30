Fires fueled by a heat wave and strong winds are spreading across Southern Europe, forcing many people from their homes. New fires have broken out in France, Spain, Greece, and Turkey, and thousands more people have been evacuated. However, in France and Spain, where firefighters have managed to contain the flames, evacuees have been able to return to their homes.

FRANKREICH

Forest fires have broken out again in several regions of France. In the Var department in southern France, the area around the small town of Brignoles has been affected. Between 600 and 700 people had to be evacuated from there. Another fire was also reported in the Fontainebleau Forest, south of Paris. A major fire broke out in Burgundy, in Couchey, near the city of Dijon. Due to the hazardous smoke, residents were urged to avoid going outside if possible and to keep their doors and windows closed.

On the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux, where the most severe fires of the season in France had raged across an area of 42,000 hectares, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further with a large-scale operation. The prefecture expressed hope that “a return to normalcy for residents and businesses that need to get back to work” could be anticipated. 224,000 people had been evacuated from the region.

SPANIEN

A major fire has now broken out in a national park in Spain on the border with Portugal. Due to significant risks to residents, twelve villages around the town of Fermoselle within the Arribes del Duero National Park have been evacuated, according to the regional government of Castile and León. According to media reports, approximately 950 people were brought to safety in the affected region in northwestern Spain.

In some parts of Spain, the situation is now slowly continuing to ease. Evacuations and stay-at-home orders are being lifted gradually. However, about 9,500 people—all in the Autonomous Community of Madrid—are still not allowed to return to their homes.

GRIECHENLAND

Several wildfires are currently raging in Greece, with the worst one in the southern part of the island of Crete. There, two firefighters lost their lives while battling the blaze—they had lost their bearings in their vehicle amid the thick smoke.

The wind was blowing so strongly that firefighting helicopters and planes had to turn back and land. In the evening, in addition to several mountain villages, the coastal town of Agia Galini—a popular destination for vacationers—was also evacuated; Greek media reported that around 6,000 tourists were affected. A little further west, in the coastal town of Agios Pavlos, 29 people were brought to safety by the coast guard via the sea.

There is no all-clear: Strong winds are expected to continue across much of Greece in the coming days. The Ministry of Civil Protection is warning of a persistently high risk of wildfires.

TÜRKEI

In Antalya, in southern Turkey, firefighters have also been battling several fires in the tourist region since Tuesday; most of them have been extinguished, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu. Because the fires reached residential areas, some residents were evacuated as a precaution. Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin cited extreme heat, strong winds, and dry air as the causes of the fires.

In addition, fires have been reported in the provinces of Balikesir, Kütahya, Canakkale, and Yalova, which are located in western Turkey, south of Istanbul. Another fire in the province of Mugla in southwestern Turkey is also currently being fought.