The cab ultimately came to a standstill on the sidewalk. X/KolHaolam

A cab hit a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk as it turned onto Manhattan's main street. Three people had to be taken to hospital.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six pedestrians were injured by a cab in New York on Wednesday.

The vehicle veered onto the sidewalk.

The police suspect that the driver had a medical problem. Show more

A cab driver hit six pedestrians in New York on Christmas Day. Three people, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured and taken to hospital, the police said.

The police suspect that the cab driver may have suffered a medical emergency. However, the investigation is still ongoing, they said.

On Wednesday, the cab suddenly drove over the curb in Manhattan and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two women were trapped under the car, according to New York Deputy Police Chief John Chell. Then something remarkable happened: "About 15 to 20 New Yorkers tried to lift the cab off these women."

NEW YORK: BREAKING: Multiple people were injured on 34th St. outside of Macy’s after a taxi driver jumped the curb and struck pedestrians, including a child. One person is in serious condition, investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DNbdm42UKm — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) December 25, 2024

Video footage showed a damaged yellow cab shielded by police tape. The bumper appeared to have fallen off.