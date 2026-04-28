Flying cabs could soon become a reality in the US metropolis of New York. The first test flights have already taken place to test the suitability of the all-electric aircraft for everyday use.

Adrian Kammer

In New York, the US start-up Joby Aviation is currently testing its first flights between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport. The aim is to drastically shorten one of the most famous traffic jam routes in the world.

The route, which often takes 60 to 120 minutes by car, is to be covered in less than ten minutes in future. However, the fully electric aircraft still have a few hurdles to overcome before they can be officially used.

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