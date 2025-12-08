A violent earthquake occurs in north-eastern Japan. Hours later, the tsunami danger seems to have been averted. But experts fear another strong quake in the coming days.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday (December 12, 2025), another earthquake struck in northern Japan.

The quake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of Aomori Prefecture at a depth of 20 kilometers

The region had already been shaken by a magnitude 7.5 quake on December 8.

After the first quake, the meteorological authority warned of tsunami waves up to three meters high - the warning was lifted a day later. Show more

Update Friday, December 12, 2025, 5.27 a.m.: Northern Japan has been shaken by another earthquake. According to the National Meteorological Agency, tidal waves of up to one meter in height could hit the coasts in the north and northeast of the island kingdom. Residents have been urged to exercise caution.

Waves of around 20 centimetres in height had previously been observed on the coast of Hokkaido and Aomori Prefecture. However, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The quake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of Aomori Prefecture at a depth of 20 kilometers. There were initially no reports of injuries or damage.

The region was shaken by a magnitude 7.5 quake just a few days ago. More than 30 people were injured. The weather authority then warned that there could be another, possibly even stronger earthquake in the following days.

A collapsed part of a road in Aomori Prefecture during the earthquake on December 8, 2025. Image: Keystone/EPA/Jiji Press

Update Tuesday, December 9, 2025, 4.35 a.m.: The tsunami warning issued following a severe earthquake in north-eastern Japan has been lifted. Although the region was shaken by an aftershock shortly afterwards, there was no danger for the residents, reported the television station NHK.

On Monday night, a magnitude 7.5 quake struck off the coast of the northern prefecture of Aomori, although it was far below the earth's surface at a depth of around 54 kilometers. So far, there have been reports of 30 people injured and a house fire, announced Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the morning. However, there did not appear to be any major damage.

The meteorological authority had initially warned of tsunami waves up to three meters high. The highest observed tidal wave reached the coast of Iwate Prefecture with a height of around 70 centimetres before the authority lifted the warning for the entire region in the morning. According to experts, however, there could be an even stronger quake in the next few days. Head of government Takaichi called on residents to remain vigilant.

Earthquake off the coast alarms Japan - warning level lowered - Gallery A road damaged by Monday's earthquake in Tohoku in the northern prefecture of Aomori. (December 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/Kyodo News via AP A house burns in Aomori after the earthquake. (December 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Jiji Press Chaos reigns at a company in Hachinohe after the strong earthquake. (December 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/Ren Onuma/Kyodo News via AP The tsunami warning was broadcast nationwide on television. Image: Keystone The earthquake off the coast had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. Image: Keystone In Japan, the media report continuously after the tsunami warning. Image: Keystone Earthquake off the coast alarms Japan - warning level lowered - Gallery A road damaged by Monday's earthquake in Tohoku in the northern prefecture of Aomori. (December 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/Kyodo News via AP A house burns in Aomori after the earthquake. (December 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Jiji Press Chaos reigns at a company in Hachinohe after the strong earthquake. (December 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/Ren Onuma/Kyodo News via AP The tsunami warning was broadcast nationwide on television. Image: Keystone The earthquake off the coast had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. Image: Keystone In Japan, the media report continuously after the tsunami warning. Image: Keystone

A strong earthquake shook northern Japan on Monday and triggered a tsunami warning. The earth tremor off the north coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido had a magnitude of 7.2, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

The center of the quake was located at a depth of around 50 kilometers. The US earthquake observatory even gave the quake a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The tsunami wave could be up to three meters high, warns the meteorological authority.

The epicenter of the earthquake was around 80 kilometers off the Japanese coast. Japan Meteorological Agency

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that nuclear power plants in the area were carrying out safety checks.

The massive earthquake in March 2011, which triggered a huge tsunami, had a magnitude of 9.0. The tsunami destroyed the nuclear power plant in Fukushima and triggered a meltdown there.