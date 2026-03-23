The "Traube" restaurant in Ottikon near Gossau ZH. Screenshot Google Maps

The "Traube" restaurant in Ottikon near Gossau ZH is closing unexpectedly at the end of May. In addition to the restaurant, a social training project is also facing an uncertain future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Traube" restaurant in Ottikon ZH is closing at the end of May after a planned successor solution fell through at short notice.

Particularly affected are 15 apprentices who are being trained in the business and now have to look for new jobs.

This is also due to changes in the job market and less demand for protected apprenticeships. Show more

The "Traube" in Ottikon near Gossau ZH will cease operations at the end of May. Operators Patrick and Angelika Boesch justify the move with a failed succession solution. They had actually planned to hand over the restaurant in April. However, this handover did not take place at short notice.

It is an emotional decision for the owners. "It was a very difficult step for us to take," Angelika Boesch told the Zürcher Oberländer newspaper. For the couple, the restaurant was much more than just a traditional catering business.

The "Traube" is closely linked to the Sorebo association and fulfills an important social function. Young adults who have few opportunities on the regular job market receive training here in gastronomy, administration or business maintenance. The company currently has 15 apprentices.

Apprenticeships are under pressure

With the closure, these apprenticeships are now under pressure. The future is uncertain for several young people, the newspaper continues. The situation is particularly urgent for those who would have to continue their apprenticeship in the summer. A follow-up solution is currently being sought for eight of them.

In addition to the failed succession, structural changes are also playing a role. According to the operator, the labor market has changed significantly in recent years. The demand for sheltered training places has decreased, as more and more attempts are being made to integrate those affected directly into the primary labor market. As a result, not all training places at the "Traube" could be filled recently.

It is also unclear what the future holds for the location. The couple have only leased the restaurant. Whether and how the business will continue in the future remains to be seen.

Other businesses have also had to close

In recent months, other businesses besides the "Traube" have also had to close - sometimes abruptly, sometimes after years of struggle.

For example, the tenant of the "Sonne" restaurant in Auslikon ZH was declared bankrupt. There, too, it is unclear what will happen next.

In Bern, on the other hand, the gourmet restaurant "Casa Novo" closed its doors at short notice after financial problems and a weather-related drop in sales put the business under pressure. Employees were informed at short notice.

And in the city of Zurich , the "Daniel H." bar in District 4 is closing after almost three decades as another established meeting place - according to the operator, due to changes in going out habits and rising costs.