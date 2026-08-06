An Israeli attack in late April in southern Lebanon that killed one journalist and injured another could constitute a war crime, according to the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW). “The Israeli military claims it does not target journalists, but facts and evidence show that this has happened repeatedly,” said Ramsi Kaiss, a Lebanon expert at HRW. The Lebanese journalists Amal Chalil and Sainab Faraj are the latest victims in a long series of such attacks.

ARCHIVE – A woman scatters rice and rose petals on the coffin of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, who was killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike, during her funeral procession in the southern Lebanese village of Baysariyeh. Photo: Marwan Naamani/dpa

During the Israeli attack on April 22, Khalil was killed and Faraj was seriously injured. Khalil worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper *Al Achbar*.

After reviewing video footage, witness statements, and other evidence, HRW stated that the Israeli military knew or should have known that the two women were civilians. The human rights organization called for an independent investigation into the incident and for consequences to be imposed for alleged violations of international humanitarian law.

According to HRW, the Israeli military provided only a brief response to the organization’s inquiry regarding the incident and did not answer any further questions.

Several attacks

According to the nongovernmental organization (NGO), there were three attacks that day: First, a vehicle in front of the journalists’ car was struck, killing two people. Later, the journalists’ car was also attacked. They then sought shelter in a building, which was attacked shortly thereafter.

Furthermore, rescue efforts are said to have been hindered. The Israeli army reportedly forced Lebanese Red Cross paramedics to retreat by using a flashbang grenade dropped from a drone. In addition, an ambulance was apparently damaged by gunfire, according to HRW, citing eyewitness accounts.

Immediately after the incident, the Israeli military denied reports that rescue teams had been prevented from reaching the area. In response to a query regarding the HRW report, the army stated that a preliminary investigation had revealed that the journalist was killed during a series of events in which two fighters from the Hezbollah militia were killed. The General Staff is investigating the incident. Subsequently, the chief military prosecutor will decide whether further action is necessary. “The Israeli Army regrets any harm caused to journalists,” the statement continued. The military does not target journalists and respects “freedom of the press as well as the important role that journalists play.”

The Israeli military has also killed journalists on multiple occasions during the Gaza War. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) accuses Israel of repeatedly labeling journalists as terrorists without credible evidence. At the same time, following a review, the organization recently removed several of those killed from its statistics because Hamas and Islamic Jihad had identified them as fighters in their organizations.