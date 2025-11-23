COP30 ended on Saturday evening with a delay of around 20 hours. Keystone

Swiss environmental and aid organizations are disappointed with the results of the world climate summit. They criticize weak compromises - but also see some progress. In their view, Switzerland now has a particular responsibility.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The environmental organization WWF Switzerland and the aid organizations Fastenaktion and Alliance Sud unanimously speak of a missed opportunity at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 30), which ended on Saturday evening. "The gap between what countries are doing and what is needed remains far too wide," wrote WWF Switzerland in a press release on Sunday.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Alliance Sud association also spoke of a "modest result", while at the same time highlighting the agreed mechanism for a "Just Transition", which is intended to strengthen social justice in climate measures. The Roman Catholic aid organization Fastenaktion also acknowledges progress in climate justice, but is disappointed by the lack of binding commitments on climate financing.

Switzerland has a responsibility

All three organizations are calling for the Federal Council to take its responsibility now. "Switzerland, as an industrialized nation that shares responsibility for the climate crisis, should also show more commitment and make a fair contribution to climate financing," said the fasting campaign.

"Switzerland advocated a strong response to the reduction gap in Belém. That is positive. However, in order to remain credible, it must now do its homework and reduce the reduction gap at home," wrote WWF.

Alliance Sud also sees Switzerland as having a clear duty. "It is not enough to campaign for the phase-out of fossil fuels once a year at the COP. The Federal Council must prioritize climate protection throughout the year: in the decarbonization of Switzerland, but also in the numerous diplomatic contacts with the major emitters," Delia Berner, expert for international climate policy at Alliance Sud, was quoted as saying.