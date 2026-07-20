Nicaragua’s authoritarian President Daniel Ortega has held out the prospect of abolishing elections in the Central American country. “There will be no more elections here. There will be no more elections in which they can try to seize power,” said the 80-year-old former guerrilla fighter, referring to the opposition.

According to Ortega, who has ruled continuously for nearly two decades, laws are to be drafted to put a stop to the demands of the U.S.-backed “coup plotters.” Ortega and his wife, Co-President Rosario Murillo, led the celebration marking the 47th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in the capital, Managua, on Sunday night (local time). At that time, the Sandinistas overthrew the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza.

The presidential election had previously been postponed to 2027

“The days when the parties installed by the Yankees and the Somozists would return to power are over. Never! Never! Never!” said Ortega. After the revolution’s victory, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, first as part of a five-member junta and later as president. He has been back in power since 2007.

In 2014, the Sandinista Party (FSLN) abolished the presidential term limit through a constitutional amendment. Ahead of the 2021 elections, Ortega had all of his opponents arrested. In 2025, the presidential term was extended from five to six years—meaning the next presidential election is scheduled to take place in 2027.