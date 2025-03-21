As picturesque as the location may seem, a homicide took place here in 2014. Google Maps

An unsolved murder is once again keeping the police busy: ten years after a dead woman was found in Lake Lucerne, the public prosecutor's office is reopening the case - and relying on the TV show "Aktenzeichen XY".

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ten years after the unsolved murder of a 36-year-old prostitute in Stansstad NW, the authorities are hoping that "Aktenzeichen XY" will provide new clues.

The police and public prosecutor's office have reopened the case with a special commission and re-examined old leads using modern forensic technology.

The woman's body was found in Lake Lucerne in 2014, but despite extensive investigations, the homicide has so far remained unsolved. Show more

Just over ten years ago, the body of a woman was found in Lake Lucerne in Stansstad NW. The homicide remains unsolved to this day. The authorities hope to obtain new clues to the murder case with a report on the TV program "Aktenzeichen XY".

The case dates back to 2014, when the body of a woman was found in the Harissenbucht area. She had fallen victim to a violent crime. The deceased was a 36-year-old prostitute who worked on the streets of Lucerne.

The Nidwalden cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office set up a special commission and combed through thousands of pages of case files again.

The police and the public prosecutor's office have reopened the case after more than ten years because modern forensic technology makes it possible to re-examine old evidence. "We hope to gain new insights as a result," said Alexandre Vonwil, the public prosecutor responsible, at the media conference.