A sleeping car of the ÖBB Nightjet night train at Zurich main station. KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer

Up to 30 employees are to lose their jobs: The night train operator Newrest wants to make redundancies at its Zurich site. The trade union sharply criticizes the operator.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The night train operator Newrest wants to cut all jobs at its Zurich location - up to 30 employees are affected.

Newrest is a contractual partner of ÖBB and carries out ticket inspections and services on night trains.

According to a media report, the staff are to be replaced by cheaper conductors from Austria. Show more

The night train operator Newrest is making redundancies at its Zurich site. Up to 30 people are to lose their jobs. The transport workers' union (SEV) criticized this in a press release on Wednesday evening.

According to the union, this affects all Nightjet train drivers at the Zurich site. It thus partially confirms a report in the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper.

Newrest has been operating the affected location since 2025 and, as a contractual partner of the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), is responsible for ticket inspections and service on the night trains.

According to the report, the staff are to be replaced by cheaper conductors from Austria. Staff numbers have already been reduced in recent months.

SEV concludes agreement with Newrest

As part of its duty to consult, the union has concluded an agreement with Newrest, according to the report. This includes various social measures, including severance pay of one and a half months' wages, an extended notice period for train drivers and conductors, support in finding a job and increased bonuses.

"These financial compensations are absolutely necessary given the situation. Especially because many of those affected were only employed for a short time and have hardly any social security," SEV Vice President Barbara Keller is quoted as saying.

Newrest could not be reached for immediate comment.