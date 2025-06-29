  1. Residential Customers
Serious traffic accident in Bern Nine injured in head-on collision in Wilderswil BE

29.6.2025 - 10:22

The Bern cantonal police have started an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. (symbolic image)
Nine people were injured, two of them seriously, in a head-on collision in Wilderswil on Sunday night. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

Keystone-SDA

29.06.2025, 10:25

A total of nine people were injured in a head-on collision involving two cars in Wilderswil BE on Sunday night. According to the police, two of them suffered serious injuries. All nine people are in hospital.

The accident occurred at 2.15 a.m. at Dangelstutz in Wilderswil, as reported by the Bern cantonal police and the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office on Sunday. According to initial findings, a driver was traveling from Zweilütschinen in the direction of Wilderswil when the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane for reasons still to be clarified. There it collided head-on with an oncoming car.

According to the police, the Dangelstutz was closed from the traffic circle at Tschingelmatte to the junction at Martamatt in Zweilütschinen for the duration of the accident.

Two Rega helicopters, an Air-Glaciers helicopter, five ambulances, patrols and special services from the Bern cantonal police as well as the Bödeli and Wilderswil fire departments were deployed. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

