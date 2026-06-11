Nine members of the Swiss Army were injured in a traffic accident in the canton of Solothurn on Thursday. A personnel carrier belonging to the WK Infantry Battalion veered off the road between Challhöchi and Ifenthal.

An armored personnel carrier like this one belonging to the Swiss Army was involved in an accident in the Solothurn Jura. (File photo)

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The so-called Protected Personnel Carrier (PPC) of Infantry Battalion 20 veered off the road and tipped over while traveling from Challhöchi toward Ifenthal for reasons that are still unknown, the Army announced on Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred during a military exercise shortly before 11 a.m.

Seven military personnel sustained moderate injuries and two others sustained minor injuries—all of whom were occupants of the vehicle, as Army spokesperson Stefan Hofer stated in response to a query from Keystone-SDA. They were transported to various hospitals for medical care and evaluation. The relatives of the injured as well as the troops will receive psychological support if needed, the statement added.

Infantry Battalion 20 is currently undergoing a refresher course. The military justice system has launched an investigation.