A good nine months after the outbreak of the fires that raged for weeks in the greater Los Angeles area, a man has been arrested on charges of arson. The 29-year-old is alleged to have caused a fire last New Year's Day that turned into the devastating Palisades fire a few days later, according to the chief federal prosecutor in Southern California, Bill Essayli.
The fire in Pacific Palisades on the western edge of Los Angeles was initially extinguished by firefighters on New Year's Day, but it continued to smolder underground and spread in high winds on Jan. 7, investigators said.
The suspect, who now lives in the US state of Florida, is accused of deliberately setting the fire in the luxurious neighborhood overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Among other things, an image of a burning city created with ChatGPT was found on the man's electronic devices. Investigators also referred to videos from surveillance cameras, witness statements and other possible evidence.
The suspect grew up in France and was living in Pacific Palisades at the time of the fires around Los Angeles, reports Hollywood industry portal The Wrap. He later moved to Florida.
Two major fires, the Palisades Fire on the western edge of Los Angeles and the so-called Eaton Fire near Pasadena and Altadena, destroyed more than 16,000 buildings at the beginning of the year. At the time, the fire department was deployed on a large scale for weeks to contain the fires. At least 31 people lost their lives.