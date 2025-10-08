Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery Destroyed houses as far as the eye can see: Pacific Palisades after the Palisades Fire. (January 27, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Thousands of firefighters are battling the flames. Image: Ethan Swope/AP/dpa Numerous residents tried to leave affected areas. Image: Damian Dovarganes/AP/dpa The Palisades Fire burns a residential building in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo: Ethan Swope/FR171736 AP/dpa Image: sda Firefighters extinguish a burning building on Lake Avenue in downtown Altadena. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/dpa Image: sda A helicopter drops water on the Thompson fire Image: dpa A woman walks along a street while the Thompson Fire burns Image: dpa Burning vehicles during the Thompson Fire Image: dpa Emergency services are also fighting the forest fires from the air. Image: dpa Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery Destroyed houses as far as the eye can see: Pacific Palisades after the Palisades Fire. (January 27, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Thousands of firefighters are battling the flames. Image: Ethan Swope/AP/dpa Numerous residents tried to leave affected areas. Image: Damian Dovarganes/AP/dpa The Palisades Fire burns a residential building in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo: Ethan Swope/FR171736 AP/dpa Image: sda Firefighters extinguish a burning building on Lake Avenue in downtown Altadena. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/dpa Image: sda A helicopter drops water on the Thompson fire Image: dpa A woman walks along a street while the Thompson Fire burns Image: dpa Burning vehicles during the Thompson Fire Image: dpa Emergency services are also fighting the forest fires from the air. Image: dpa

Nine months after the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area, a 29-year-old man has been arrested. The authorities have charged him with arson. He is alleged to have caused the Palisades fire.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nine months after the devastating fire near Los Angeles, the authorities have arrested a suspected arsonist.

The fire in Pacific Palisades killed twelve people and destroyed thousands of homes.

The suspect is said to have grown up in France and was living in Pacific Palisades at the time of the fires around Los Angeles. Show more

A good nine months after the outbreak of the fires that raged for weeks in the greater Los Angeles area, a man has been arrested on charges of arson. The 29-year-old is alleged to have caused a fire last New Year's Day that turned into the devastating Palisades fire a few days later, according to the chief federal prosecutor in Southern California, Bill Essayli.

The fire in Pacific Palisades on the western edge of Los Angeles was initially extinguished by firefighters on New Year's Day, but it continued to smolder underground and spread in high winds on Jan. 7, investigators said.

A US federal court image shows the origins of the Palisades and Lachman fires near Los Angeles. Image: United States District Court for the Central District of California

The suspect, who now lives in the US state of Florida, is accused of deliberately setting the fire in the luxurious neighborhood overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Among other things, an image of a burning city created with ChatGPT was found on the man's electronic devices. Investigators also referred to videos from surveillance cameras, witness statements and other possible evidence.

Fire department was in action for weeks

The suspect grew up in France and was living in Pacific Palisades at the time of the fires around Los Angeles, reports Hollywood industry portal The Wrap. He later moved to Florida.

The devastation caused by the Palisades Fire can be seen in an aerial view of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. (archive image) Image: Keystone/AP/Jae C. Hong

Two major fires, the Palisades Fire on the western edge of Los Angeles and the so-called Eaton Fire near Pasadena and Altadena, destroyed more than 16,000 buildings at the beginning of the year. At the time, the fire department was deployed on a large scale for weeks to contain the fires. At least 31 people lost their lives.