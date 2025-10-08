  1. Residential Customers
Devastating fires in Los Angeles Nine months after deadly Palisades fire - police arrest Uber driver

SDA

9.10.2025 - 05:53

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery
Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. Destroyed houses as far as the eye can see: Pacific Palisades after the Palisades Fire. (January 27, 2025)

Destroyed houses as far as the eye can see: Pacific Palisades after the Palisades Fire. (January 27, 2025)

Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. Thousands of firefighters are battling the flames.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the flames.

Image: Ethan Swope/AP/dpa

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. Numerous residents tried to leave affected areas.

Numerous residents tried to leave affected areas.

Image: Damian Dovarganes/AP/dpa

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. The Palisades Fire burns a residential building in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo: Ethan Swope/FR171736 AP/dpa

The Palisades Fire burns a residential building in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo: Ethan Swope/FR171736 AP/dpa

Image: sda

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. Firefighters extinguish a burning building on Lake Avenue in downtown Altadena. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/dpa

Firefighters extinguish a burning building on Lake Avenue in downtown Altadena. Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/dpa

Image: sda

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. A helicopter drops water on the Thompson fire

A helicopter drops water on the Thompson fire

Image: dpa

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. A woman walks along a street while the Thompson Fire burns

A woman walks along a street while the Thompson Fire burns

Image: dpa

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. Burning vehicles during the Thompson Fire

Burning vehicles during the Thompson Fire

Image: dpa

Wildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery. Emergency services are also fighting the forest fires from the air.

Emergency services are also fighting the forest fires from the air.

Image: dpa

Nine months after the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area, a 29-year-old man has been arrested. The authorities have charged him with arson. He is alleged to have caused the Palisades fire.

Keystone-SDA

09.10.2025, 05:53

09.10.2025, 06:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Nine months after the devastating fire near Los Angeles, the authorities have arrested a suspected arsonist.
  • The fire in Pacific Palisades killed twelve people and destroyed thousands of homes.
  • The suspect is said to have grown up in France and was living in Pacific Palisades at the time of the fires around Los Angeles.
Show more

A good nine months after the outbreak of the fires that raged for weeks in the greater Los Angeles area, a man has been arrested on charges of arson. The 29-year-old is alleged to have caused a fire last New Year's Day that turned into the devastating Palisades fire a few days later, according to the chief federal prosecutor in Southern California, Bill Essayli.

The fire in Pacific Palisades on the western edge of Los Angeles was initially extinguished by firefighters on New Year's Day, but it continued to smolder underground and spread in high winds on Jan. 7, investigators said.

A US federal court image shows the origins of the Palisades and Lachman fires near Los Angeles.
A US federal court image shows the origins of the Palisades and Lachman fires near Los Angeles.
Image: United States District Court for the Central District of California

The suspect, who now lives in the US state of Florida, is accused of deliberately setting the fire in the luxurious neighborhood overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Among other things, an image of a burning city created with ChatGPT was found on the man's electronic devices. Investigators also referred to videos from surveillance cameras, witness statements and other possible evidence.

Conspiracy theories. Liars and agitators pour oil on the Los Angeles fires with fake news

Conspiracy theoriesLiars and agitators pour oil on the Los Angeles fires with fake news

Fire department was in action for weeks

The suspect grew up in France and was living in Pacific Palisades at the time of the fires around Los Angeles, reports Hollywood industry portal The Wrap. He later moved to Florida.

The devastation caused by the Palisades Fire can be seen in an aerial view of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. (archive image)
The devastation caused by the Palisades Fire can be seen in an aerial view of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. (archive image)
Image: Keystone/AP/Jae C. Hong

Two major fires, the Palisades Fire on the western edge of Los Angeles and the so-called Eaton Fire near Pasadena and Altadena, destroyed more than 16,000 buildings at the beginning of the year. At the time, the fire department was deployed on a large scale for weeks to contain the fires. At least 31 people lost their lives.

