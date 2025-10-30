A Swiss Airbus A220-300 at Zurich Airport. (archive picture) sda

In 2016, Swiss was the first airline in the world to opt for the modern A220 jet - now its technological lead is turning into an operational problem: all nine A220-100 aircraft are being grounded for the long term due to engine problems.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is taking all nine A220-100 regional jets out of service for the time being due to serious engine problems with Pratt & Whitney engines.

The affected engines will be transferred to the larger A220-300 in order to ensure the operational capability of the fleet and reduce complexity.

The decommissioning of the A220-100s is expected to take around 1.5 years; there are no plans to sell them, while Helvetic Airways will take over their current role in the flight schedule. Show more

The airline's former pioneering role with one of the world's most modern regional jets is being put to the test. On June 30, 2016, Swiss took delivery of new aircraft: it became the world's first customer to take delivery of the C-Series from Bombardier - now known as the Airbus A220. But pride turns to frustration.

Swiss now operates 30 aircraft of this type: nine smaller A220-100s and 21 larger A220-300s. But now it is clear: all A220-100s will be withdrawn from service with immediate effect. This is reported by the aviation portal "aerotelegraph".

The reason? Massive problems with the engines. Airlines around the world have been struggling with Pratt & Whitney engines for some time - affecting not only the A220 but also A320 Neo aircraft. At Swiss, more than ten aircraft are currently grounded, Head of Finance Dennis Weber confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.

Engine replacement instead of grounding chaos

According to Weber, the smaller A220-100s in particular are showing "early signs of wear and tear". Instead of taking rows of aircraft out of service, Swiss is now taking a radical approach: the engines of the decommissioned A220-100s are being transferred to the larger A220-300s.

A technical trick that works, as both models use identical engines (PW1524G and PW1524G-3). "This also reduces the complexity of the fleet," says Weber.

A220-100 remains in the family - but on the ground

However, the decision does not mean the end of the A220-100 for good. According to Swiss, there is no question of selling or exchanging the aircraft. The jet had played an important role in the approach to London City, primarily due to its steep approach certification. However, Helvetic Airways - Swiss' wet-lease partner - is now filling this gap with modern Embraer jets.

And how long will the nine jets remain on the ground? Around one and a half years, estimates Weber. This is not a short stopover - but a long-term grounding with an announcement. However, Swiss is being combative: the airline wants to remain capable of acting and stabilize its fleet in the long term.