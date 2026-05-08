The "Super Mario" games remain in demand on Nintendo consoles. (archive image) Keystone

The Japanese video games company Nintendo has massively increased its sales and earnings in the 2025/26 financial year thanks to the new Switch 2 console.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the same time, the company announced a price increase for the Switch 2 due to rising costs for electronic components and US tariffs.

Net profit rose by 52 percent to 424 billion yen, or around 2.1 billion Swiss francs, in the financial year ending March. Sales increased by 98.6 percent to a record 2313 billion yen, or 11.5 billion Swiss francs.

Nintendo has sold 19.86 million units of the new Switch 2 since its market launch in June last year. 3.8 million units of the previous Switch console were also sold.

Sales of games for the Switch 2 reached 48.71 million units, while 136.91 million games were sold for the older Switch, a decrease of just under twelve percent. The titles "Mario Kart World" and "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" were particularly popular.

However, Nintendo is more cautious for the current 2026/27 financial year. Due to higher component prices and US tariffs, the Group expects sales to fall by 11.4 percent and profits to be 26.9 percent lower. From September 1, the Switch 2 will therefore also be more expensive in Europe.

Nevertheless, Nintendo expects demand for the Switch 2 to remain strong. The company is aiming to sell 16.5 million more consoles by the end of March 2027.