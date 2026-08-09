Amid a lack of diplomatic progress with Iran so far, U.S. President Donald Trump has remained unconcerned about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. “We’re not paying much attention to that,” the news portal “Axios” quoted him as saying during a phone call. The U.S. would not devote itself entirely to negotiations with Iran. “We’re simply observing Iran, with its massive inflation and the fact that they have no money.” Trump emphasized that Iran is in very poor economic shape and that the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports has exacerbated the situation.

“It will work itself out. It always does. It’s like a game of chess,” the U.S. president said, according to “Axios,” regarding the back-and-forth with Iran. The U.S. media outlet also quoted U.S. officials as saying that Trump is focusing on de-escalation for the time being.

Israeli Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz commented on X regarding the report, stating that while Iran’s economic situation is undoubtedly not good, However, he added that it is unlikely that economic pressure alone will force Iran to capitulate at the negotiating table or to back down from key strategic interests, such as its claim to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had recently dampened hopes for a swift reopening of the strait. The leadership in Tehran demanded that the U.S. make significant concessions before reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for international oil and gas trade. The National Security Council linked this to numerous conditions—including the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, the complete lifting of all sanctions against Iran, and the unconditional release of all frozen Iranian assets.