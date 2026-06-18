The “No” committee opposing the food initiative presented its arguments in Bern on Thursday. They argued that the demand for a 70 percent self-sufficiency rate and the implementation of this through government intervention in consumption and production would be counterproductive.

The “No” committee opposing the food initiative presented its arguments in Bern. Among other things, it argued that the initiative would make food more expensive. (File photo)

This could only be achieved through drastic measures, the “No” committee told the media. The food initiative thus threatens consumers’ freedom of choice by seeking to force them into a predominantly vegan diet. It would weaken domestic production, drive up food prices, and fuel shopping tourism.

Furthermore, without grass-eating livestock, two-thirds of agricultural land could not be used for food production.

The food initiative, officially titled “For Food Security—Through Strengthening Sustainable Domestic Production, More Plant-Based Foods, and Clean Drinking Water,” will go to a public vote on September 27. It is backed by Franziska Herren of the association “Clean Water for All” and six other individuals.