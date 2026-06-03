The "No G7" coalition has failed with its appeals before the Geneva judiciary. This applies both to the accusations of denial of justice and to the suspensive effect of the decision to restrict the demonstration to the right bank.

The Geneva State Council declares that minor adjustments to the route of the demonstration on June 14 are possible.

"The court has ruled in our favor," said SP state councilor Carole-Anne Kast at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon. In her opinion, the court had established that the government had indeed made a decision when it rejected a demonstration village in the Parc des Bastions and that there was no denial of rights for the demonstration either.

Similarly, the decision taken two weeks ago to authorize a demonstration only on the right bank was challenged by the coalition before the Administrative Chamber of the Court of Justice.

The authorities will now talk to the activists about possible adjustments to the route of the demonstration planned for June 14. The G7 summit will take place from June 15 to 17 in Evian-les-Bains, France.