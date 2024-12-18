Did he just want to bring presents? Probably not. To escape arrest by the police, a man climbed down a chimney on his escape - and got stuck.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In the American case of River, the police had to deal with a curious case last week.
- During a house search, a man fled across a roof and climbed into a chimney. He got stuck during the operation.
- With the help of the local fire department and the emergency services, the man was freed from his predicament.
- He was arrested for drug possession and other offenses.
