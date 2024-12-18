  1. Residential Customers
Fugitive stuck in chimney No, it's not Santa Claus

Fabienne Berner

18.12.2024

Did he just want to bring presents? Probably not. To escape arrest by the police, a man climbed down a chimney on his escape - and got stuck.

18.12.2024, 21:20

18.12.2024, 21:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the American case of River, the police had to deal with a curious case last week.
  • During a house search, a man fled across a roof and climbed into a chimney. He got stuck during the operation.
  • With the help of the local fire department and the emergency services, the man was freed from his predicament.
  • He was arrested for drug possession and other offenses.
