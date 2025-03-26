  1. Residential Customers
Tips for your household No more frustration with fitted sheets - these tricks will make your life easier

Nicole Agostini

26.3.2025

An eternal struggle when it comes to drying and folding fitted sheets. Sound familiar? In this video, we give you two tips to make your life at home easier.

26.03.2025, 13:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Various videos with household tips are circulating on TikTok.
  • One is about the easiest way to dry fitted sheets on the drying rack and the other is about how to fold them in an instant.
Show more

How do you hang your fitted sheets on the clothes horse? And: Once the fitted sheets are dry, how do you fold them?

Maybe you're not the only person in the world who is always struggling with the best method.

There are some videos on TikTok that show you how to solve your household problems.

Cleaning mistakes. These are the 13 places you most often forget to clean

"Which country has washing days!"Influencer annoyed by Swiss custom - and really annoyed at that

From garden tools to potatoes and flip-flops. You can clean these things in the dishwasher

