Thanks to a huge color palette, WhatsApp is becoming more and more customizable. blue News

WhatsApp users can look forward to a major design update. Individual chat bubbles and backgrounds are now available. Meta is thus responding to the desire for more personalization.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp now allows individual chat designs with over 20 colors for speech bubbles and 30 backgrounds.

The customizations are only visible to the respective user and can be set globally or for individual chats.

The update is being rolled out in stages worldwide for iOS and Android and offers more personalization for over two billion users. Show more

According to a statement from Meta, this is the most comprehensive design update for WhatsApp to date. With this update, users can now choose from 20 colors for the chat bubbles and 30 new backgrounds. It is also still possible to upload your own photos as chat backgrounds. The personal customizations are only visible to the respective user - chat partners will continue to see their own selection.

The new design options can either be set globally for all chats or individually for individual conversations and channels. On iOS devices, customization is done by tapping on the chat name, while Android users use the three-dot menu. For a uniform design in all chats, WhatsApp offers a corresponding option in the settings under "Chats".

Different colors for the speech bubbles and backgrounds can be defined under "Chat design". blue News

Update will be rolled out gradually

The new feature is being rolled out worldwide for iOS and Android devices. According to WhatsApp, however, full distribution will take a few weeks. Users who do not yet see the feature will therefore have to be patient and make sure they have the latest app version installed.

With this update, WhatsApp, which is used by more than two billion people worldwide, is continuing on its course of making the messenger ever more personal and user-friendly. The service had already introduced several new features in recent months, including improvements to the status function and the ability to use multiple accounts at the same time.