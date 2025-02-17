According to a statement from Meta, this is the most comprehensive design update for WhatsApp to date. With this update, users can now choose from 20 colors for the chat bubbles and 30 new backgrounds. It is also still possible to upload your own photos as chat backgrounds. The personal customizations are only visible to the respective user - chat partners will continue to see their own selection.
The new design options can either be set globally for all chats or individually for individual conversations and channels. On iOS devices, customization is done by tapping on the chat name, while Android users use the three-dot menu. For a uniform design in all chats, WhatsApp offers a corresponding option in the settings under "Chats".
Update will be rolled out gradually
The new feature is being rolled out worldwide for iOS and Android devices. According to WhatsApp, however, full distribution will take a few weeks. Users who do not yet see the feature will therefore have to be patient and make sure they have the latest app version installed.
With this update, WhatsApp, which is used by more than two billion people worldwide, is continuing on its course of making the messenger ever more personal and user-friendly. The service had already introduced several new features in recent months, including improvements to the status function and the ability to use multiple accounts at the same time.