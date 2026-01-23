As of Tuesday afternoon, no additional cases of Legionella infection have been reported in the canton of Basel-Stadt. According to the cantonal Department of Health (GD), five people remain hospitalized as a result.

Health No new cases of Legionella infection have been reported in Basel

Furthermore, one of those individuals remains in the intensive care unit, as the GD reported on Tuesday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

On Monday afternoon, the GD reported an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the canton. There was mention of a total of 25 hospitalizations and one death. At that time, nine people were still in the hospital. This means that four people have since been discharged.

On Monday, the authorities had called on operators of cooling towers to come forward. According to the GD, no such reports have been received yet.

Cooling towers on an office building had been identified as the most likely source of infection and eliminated, as was reported on Monday. It has since been confirmed that the towers in question are the wet cooling towers at Manor’s headquarters on Rebgasse in Kleinbasel.

Manor is working with government agencies

"We are working with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident," Manor wrote in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The affected facility is currently undergoing a thorough analysis. The company is unable to provide any further information at this time.

According to the statement, after the cantonal laboratory detected elevated levels of Legionella in the two wet cooling towers at Manor’s headquarters, all necessary measures were taken in consultation with the authorities.

According to the company, there are currently three employees known to be exhibiting possible symptoms of pneumonia.

Since the cooling towers have been taken out of service, employees could work at the headquarters without any health risks, according to the statement. Since the air conditioning had also been turned off, they were advised to work from home due to the heat.

Manor states that it will provide the authorities with its full support as they continue their investigation. It adds: “We regret the situation; the safety and well-being of our employees and the community are Manor’s top priority.”