As of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, no new cases of Legionella infection have been reported in Basel. One additional person has since been discharged from the hospital, according to the Department of Health.

As of that date, five people were still receiving hospital care, according to a statement from the Department of Health (GD) in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The total number of cases remains at 28.

On Wednesday, two new confirmed cases were reported. One of the affected individuals had to be hospitalized. Another person, who had previously been treated in the intensive care unit, was able to leave.

On Monday, the GD reported an outbreak of illness caused by infection with the bacterium Legionella pneumophila. According to information from the authorities, one person had died at that time.

Two cooling towers at Manor’s headquarters on Rebgasse in Kleinbasel are considered the most likely source of the infections. These have been shut down and are now being investigated. The Basel-Stadt Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into suspected negligent homicide in connection with this matter, as it announced on Wednesday evening.