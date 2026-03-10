You actually need a thick skin on social media. But sometimes an online community can also do a lot of good, as a case from Kingsville in the US state of Texas shows: Strangers save a girl's birthday there.

Samantha Chamberlain has a guilty conscience: She had to work for her daughter Eisley Marquez's last birthday. When the little girl turns nine on February 28, she wants everything to be different.

Her mother is planning a party at a fast food restaurant in Kingsville, Texas. Eisley is looking forward to it: "She was really excited," Chamberlain tells Kris 6 News."She asked, 'Are you guys going to be ready with the decorations when people get here?"

Previous: No one shows up to Eisley's party. Image: Samantha Chamberlaine via Kris 6 News

Then the party starts. And even after 30 minutes, no guests show up. "I felt like I'd failed a bit, and I know that's not right, but I felt like I'd let them down," says the mother.

She continues: "Here I am, finally able to throw the birthday party, and no one is there."

Chamberlain: "The world is hard, but the people are good"

Samantha Chamberlain doesn't give up: she turns to the Facebook groupKingsville Community Help - and asks to attend Eisley's party.

With success: well-wishers flock to the establishment, and some even bring gifts. The birthday boy is delighted with Pokémon cards, Slime and other toys.

After: The community in Kingsville, Texas, stands together. Picture: Samantha Chamberlain

"The store we're in right now was packed, it was full of people," the mom tells the local station. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, if everyone comes, I won't be able to afford all this."

Soon afterwards, she had to delete her Facebook post - but only to thank everyone with a new entry soon after.

"At the end, when I wanted to thank everyone who stayed, I totally lost it and started crying," writes Chamberlain. And: "The world is hard, but people are good."

Her daughter Eisley also enjoyed the party: "I think it went great - maybe even a little better than great," Eisley tells "Kris 6 News".

