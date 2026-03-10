Social media helpsNo one shows up for Eisley's 9th birthday - then the power of the community is revealed
Philipp Dahm
10.3.2026
You actually need a thick skin on social media. But sometimes an online community can also do a lot of good, as a case from Kingsville in the US state of Texas shows: Strangers save a girl's birthday there.
10.03.2026, 19:57
Philipp Dahm
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Eisley Marquez celebrates her ninth birthday on February 28, but no one shows up.
Her mother already had a guilty conscience because she had to work on her daughter's previous birthday: she desperately turns to a local Facebook community.
Power of the community: the store where the party is taking place is soon packed. What Eisley says for her birthday will make you smile.
Samantha Chamberlain has a guilty conscience: She had to work for her daughter Eisley Marquez's last birthday. When the little girl turns nine on February 28, she wants everything to be different.
Her mother is planning a party at a fast food restaurant in Kingsville, Texas. Eisley is looking forward to it: "She was really excited," Chamberlain tells Kris 6 News."She asked, 'Are you guys going to be ready with the decorations when people get here?"
Then the party starts. And even after 30 minutes, no guests show up. "I felt like I'd failed a bit, and I know that's not right, but I felt like I'd let them down," says the mother.
She continues: "Here I am, finally able to throw the birthday party, and no one is there."
Chamberlain: "The world is hard, but the people are good"
Samantha Chamberlain doesn't give up: she turns to the Facebook groupKingsville Community Help - and asks to attend Eisley's party.
With success: well-wishers flock to the establishment, and some even bring gifts. The birthday boy is delighted with Pokémon cards, Slime and other toys.
"The store we're in right now was packed, it was full of people," the mom tells the local station. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, if everyone comes, I won't be able to afford all this."
Soon afterwards, she had to delete her Facebook post - but only to thank everyone with a new entry soon after.
"At the end, when I wanted to thank everyone who stayed, I totally lost it and started crying," writes Chamberlain. And: "The world is hard, but people are good."
Her daughter Eisley also enjoyed the party: "I think it went great - maybe even a little better than great," Eisley tells "Kris 6 News".