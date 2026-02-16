Federal Councillor Albert Rösti's proposal is not going down well everywhere. Keystone

The Federal Council wants to curb the power of Facebook, Google and co. and thus create clear rules for the digital public sphere in Switzerland for the first time. But the first draft bill is not going down well.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to regulate large platforms such as Facebook, Google and TikTok more strictly and strengthen users' rights.

The draft law calls for more transparency in algorithms, clear rules against illegal content and a Swiss contact point for tech companies.

There was widespread criticism during the consultation process. Stricter rules are being called for. There are also fears of too much state intervention. Show more

What happens if we report a hate comment on Instagram? And why does Facebook show me advertisements for hiking boots after I googled a mountain tour yesterday?

Until now, the digital space in Switzerland has resembled a lawless laissez-faire. Global tech companies were able to operate according to their own, often opaque rules.

This is set to change over the next few years: Last year, the Federal Council proposed a law with which it wants to correct the power imbalance.

Interested parties, political parties and associations had until this week to comment on the proposal. An initial look at the reactions shows: The Federal Council's draft law is not going down well everywhere. There are calls for even stricter rules - and at the same time fears of state paternalism. blue News explains what is at stake.

What does the draft bill demand?

The focus is on strengthening user rights against the arbitrariness of Silicon Valley. Providers such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are to be obliged to set up transparent and simple reporting procedures for illegal content such as hate speech or threats. In future, they will also have to justify why they delete posts or block accounts.

Anyone who feels they have been treated unfairly should have a legal right to a free internal complaints system and access to independent out-of-court dispute resolution.

The draft also requires companies to shed more light on their "black box" algorithms. They must disclose the criteria used by their recommendation systems to prioritize content and offer at least one usage option that is not based on data collection (profiling). Advertising must also be clearly labeled and searchable for everyone in a public archive.

In order to enforce these rules, the law requires foreign companies to have legal representation and a contact point in Switzerland. Violations could result in fines of up to six percent of annual global turnover.

Who is affected?

Only "systemically important" websites are targeted by the law. This refers to very large communication platforms and search engines that are used by at least ten percent of the Swiss population every month - currently that would be around 900,000 people.

The Federal Council is not targeting Swiss SMEs or websites such as blue News or SRF.ch, but rather international tech giants such as Google (Alphabet), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), X, TikTok and YouTube.

Regardless of whether these companies are based in Silicon Valley or China: As soon as they do business in Switzerland, they must comply with Swiss rules. According to estimates by the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), only five to fifteen companies currently fall under this.

Who wants to go further?

In short, criticism is coming from almost everywhere.

Consumer protection, the Digital Society and AlgorithmWatch have joined forces and speak of a "toothless" draft. They are calling for generative AI systems such as ChatGPT or deepfake generators to be covered by the law.

There is also harsh criticism of the fact that the Federal Council does not want to regulate advertising on Facebook more strictly. As a reminder: social media do billions in business with online advertising, but often do not intervene even in cases of obvious fraud. Many internet users are probably aware of the numerous fraudulent advertisements featuring Swiss celebrities such as Mona Vetsch.

There is also opposition from politicians, particularly from the SP and the Greens as well as youth protection organizations. "The business model of large communication platforms is not compatible with the principles of a functioning democracy," writes the SP. It criticizes the bill as "inadequate" and calls for full alignment with the stricter European Digital Services Act (DSA). Facebook and co. should be held liable if users disseminate illegal content.

Criticism has also come from the civil side: the FDP warns of a "bureaucratic monster" and so-called "overblocking". This refers to the concern that internet companies could delete too much content for fear of penalties. The SVP is even harsher. It accuses the Federal Council of "unilaterally" copying EU law and speaks of a "creeping subjugation to foreign law" - although the draft goes less far than the EU rules.

Associations such as Pro Juventute and Child Protection Switzerland also warn that Swiss children are less well protected than their peers in the EU. They are calling for binding measures such as child-safe default settings ("safety by design") and an extension of the reporting obligation to all content that endangers the integrity of children.

Who has praised it?

Despite all the criticism, there are also positive voices. The fact that the Federal Council wants to take action against large digital companies at all is generally well received. The Digital Society, which defeated the privatized e-ID with a referendum in 2021, speaks of an "important step". It is crucial that citizens are given a "mailbox" in Switzerland for Facebook, Instagram and co.

The Publishers Association welcomes several points, including the planned advertising archive and the obligation to have a Swiss contact point. The FDP praises the Federal Council for its "cautious approach" and for not going as far as the EU in terms of user rights. And even the SP, which criticizes the draft as inadequate, welcomes the fact that the Federal Council is finally tackling regulation after a long period of hesitation.

What happens next?

The consultation ended on Monday, February 16, 2026. Put simply, it is a political mood test. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti now knows roughly how the parties will react when the draft bill comes before parliament. Until then, the entire Federal Council will evaluate the feedback and make any necessary adjustments.

It remains to be seen when parliament will discuss it and whether there is a threat of a referendum. It is also possible, although rather unlikely, that the Federal Council will drop the draft law altogether.