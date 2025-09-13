The café in Schwyz has been up for sale for some time. (symbolic image) IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

The traditional Café Haug in Schwyz has still not been sold. The price has now been reduced from CHF 6.9 million to CHF 5.4 million. Two parties are currently negotiating a possible takeover - with the hope that the establishment will continue to be run in the same style as before.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Café Haug in Schwyz is still up for sale, the price has been reduced to 5.4 million francs.

Two interested parties are in the running and talks are said to be nearing completion.

There is hope for the population that the traditional establishment will soon reopen after its closure in spring. Show more

Café Haug has been a fixture in Schwyz's main town for 135 years - but the shutters have been down since the end of April. Now the traditional business with its café, restaurant, bar, rooms and apartments is still up for sale. As the Luzerner Zeitung reports, the price has now been reduced from CHF 6.9 million to CHF 5.4 million.

The property is being brokered by the Zurich real estate company Nobilis Estate. Managing Director David Hauptmann confirms that the price is "reasonable", although it remains a collector's item. According to the newspaper, there are already two serious interested buyers.

Hauptmann is confident that the sale can be completed soon. His main concern is to find a solution in which the house can continue to be run in the same style as before.

Closure came as a surprise

In addition to the café and restaurant rooms, the property also includes several kitchens, storage rooms, two bars, a large hall and two four-room apartments on the upper floors. Major investments have been made in the kitchens in recent years, and the inventory is also included in the sale.

The closure of the café in March came as a surprise to many people in Schwyz. At the time, owner André Rotzetter-Haug referred to the structural change in the bakery and confectionery industry and a change in consumer behavior. Around 30 employees lost their jobs.

Now there is hope that the traditional bakery can soon become a meeting place in the village center again under new ownership.