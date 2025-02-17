The Sponagel House in Basel has been up for sale for a year and a half. Homegate

Despite its significance as an architectural masterpiece, Haus Sponagel in Riehen is not finding a buyer. The listed building, the price and the avant-garde design are deterring potential buyers.

It is considered a "masterpiece of modern architecture", a "pioneering building of the international style" and "one of the most convincing modern residential buildings in the Basel region" - but the Sponagel House has been looking in vain for a new owner for one and a half years.

The pavilion-like building in Riehen BS, built in 1969 by Basel architects Max Rasser and Tibère Vadi, is a true testimony to modern architecture. With its floor-to-ceiling glass fronts, six and a half rooms on 320 square meters, a swimming pool and a garden of over 1000 square meters, it seems to be a dream property for design lovers.

A house with a museum-like character

"The house has hardly been changed since it was built - both inside and out," explains Fabian Halmer, partner at Holinger Moll Immobilien AG, which is currently actively promoting the property.

The strictly rectangular building impresses with its simple elegance of concrete, steel and glass. The entire upper floor is surrounded by a wrap-around terrace, while inside, clever installations mean that hardly any free-standing furniture is needed. Even the open fireplace acts as a room divider between the living and dining areas.

Why doesn't anyone want this gem?

Despite its architectural significance and high-quality furnishings, the Sponagel house remains difficult to sell. There are many reasons for this:

Listed building - but how much? Basel's monument preservation authorities have classified the house as worthy of protection. However, the exact definition of the scope of protection is still unclear. "An expert opinion describes what is considered worthy of preservation, but what will ultimately be protected still needs to be worked out," says Halmer. This uncertainty could deter potential buyers.

The price: three to four million francs - that's how much this architectural gem costs. A sum that not every art or architecture lover can easily afford. The Architektur Basel platform puts it in a nutshell: "It is to be hoped that a family with an affinity for architecture can raise this amount."

Special living aesthetics: As avant-garde as the house was in 1969, it is just as special today. It does not fit the classic image of a luxurious home with opulent interior design, but instead focuses on minimalism, clear lines and open structures - a concept that does not appeal to every potential buyer.