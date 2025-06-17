The Pastorini toy store is closing its doors for good. Bild: KEYSTONE

The Pastorini toy store will close its doors for good at the end of September. The store in the city of Zurich was closed back in 2016. New investments were unsuccessful.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Pastorini toy store is closing its doors for good.

Despite a large number of investments, it was not possible to stop the decline in sales.

Nine employees have been informed that they will be made redundant at the end of September. Show more

The decision to close the business was taken after careful consideration of the economic and strategic framework conditions, according to a statement issued by the Pastorini toy store on Tuesday evening. Despite investments in advertising, customer loyalty and online retail, it had not been possible to halt the decline in sales and ensure Pastorini's sustainable profitability.

The company announced the closure of its store in the city of Zurich back in January 2016. The store in Dübendorf ZH and the toy store continued to operate.

Classic toys are no longer in demand

A "changed market environment" has made things difficult for the company in recent years. Classic toys have fallen out of favor with children, while electronic devices have become very attractive.

Pastorini Spielzeug AG, founded in 1911, focuses on durable and sustainable toys, often made of wood. According to the family business, it employs nine people. They have been informed that their employment contracts will be terminated at the end of September. Owner Christa Pastorini Schumacher will make voluntary financial payments to them.