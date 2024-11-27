Australia would be the first country in the world to introduce an age restriction for social media. (symbolic image) dpa

Australia's government wants to ban children from accessing social media - the first country in the world to do so. Access would only be permitted from the age of 16. The first hurdle in parliament has been cleared.

The Australian government's controversial social media bill has cleared its first hurdle: The House of Representatives approved the bill, which aims to ban young people under the age of 16 from accessing social media, by a large majority. Now the Senate still has to approve the bill. This is considered likely, as the major parties support the initiative of Anthony Albanese's government.

This would make Australia the first country in the world to introduce a minimum age for access to social media. Once the law comes into force, the platforms will be given one year to implement the new age restriction.

Prime Minister Albanese announced the plans back in September and described the effect of online networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Co. on children as a "scourge". He emphasized that he wanted children to have a childhood. Social media, on the other hand, would "keep them away from real friends and real experiences".

Critics warn of isolation

Critics warn that the law could isolate children and young people and also exclude them from the positive aspects of social media. Independent MP Zoe Daniel said the new legislation would not be able to mitigate the dangers of social media. The government's real aim is not to make social media safe from the ground up, but to give parents and voters the feeling that the government is doing something.

