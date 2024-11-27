  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bill receives approval No social media for children - Australia clears first hurdle

dpa

27.11.2024 - 11:10

Australia would be the first country in the world to introduce an age restriction for social media. (symbolic image)
Australia would be the first country in the world to introduce an age restriction for social media. (symbolic image)
dpa

Australia's government wants to ban children from accessing social media - the first country in the world to do so. Access would only be permitted from the age of 16. The first hurdle in parliament has been cleared.

27.11.2024, 11:10

The Australian government's controversial social media bill has cleared its first hurdle: The House of Representatives approved the bill, which aims to ban young people under the age of 16 from accessing social media, by a large majority. Now the Senate still has to approve the bill. This is considered likely, as the major parties support the initiative of Anthony Albanese's government.

Simple activation, big catch. WhatsApp brings long-awaited feature - but you won't benefit yet

Simple activation, big catchWhatsApp brings long-awaited feature - but you won't benefit yet

This would make Australia the first country in the world to introduce a minimum age for access to social media. Once the law comes into force, the platforms will be given one year to implement the new age restriction.

Prime Minister Albanese announced the plans back in September and described the effect of online networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Co. on children as a "scourge". He emphasized that he wanted children to have a childhood. Social media, on the other hand, would "keep them away from real friends and real experiences".

Critics warn of isolation

Critics warn that the law could isolate children and young people and also exclude them from the positive aspects of social media. Independent MP Zoe Daniel said the new legislation would not be able to mitigate the dangers of social media. The government's real aim is not to make social media safe from the ground up, but to give parents and voters the feeling that the government is doing something.

dpa

More from MyTech

Alerting. Federal Council wants to improve cell phone alerts in the event of a disaster

AlertingFederal Council wants to improve cell phone alerts in the event of a disaster

Construction industry. Whether now or in three months - the reference interest rate will fall

Construction industryWhether now or in three months - the reference interest rate will fall

Justice. Federal Criminal Court acquits UBS in Bulgaria case

JusticeFederal Criminal Court acquits UBS in Bulgaria case

Traffic accident. Postbus accident in Aargau: Driver crossed into the oncoming lane

Traffic accidentPostbus accident in Aargau: Driver crossed into the oncoming lane

Trial/Court. Zug Amvac fraud trial ends with extensive acquittals

Trial/CourtZug Amvac fraud trial ends with extensive acquittals