A study investigated the sex ratio in mountain gorillas.

Due to their size and muscle mass, male mountain gorillas are considered synonymous with dominance, strength and power. But the superiority of males in their groups is not so clear-cut, as a research duo reports in the journal "Current Biology".

For the study, Nikolaos Smit and Martha Robbins from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig drew on data from over 25 years of research on four wild mountain gorilla groups (Gorilla beringei beringei) in Uganda. Although the position of the alpha male in the groups is unchallenged, the relationships between females and other males are more complex than previously thought. Despite the extreme difference in size and strength, female gorillas can also win conflicts and outrank male gorillas.

These are often younger or older males, who are physically superior but rank below the females in the group hierarchy. "Although the highest-ranking gorilla in each of the four study groups was a male, 88 percent of the females still ranked above at least one other adult male," it says.

The high position in the ranking order brings advantages for the females

The team suspects that this is not due to strength, but primarily to social structures: "One possible explanation for this is that alpha males help females to dominate other males. In addition, non-alpha males may be willing to defer to a female in competitive situations in order to remain in the group."

The high position in the hierarchy brings the females several advantages: better access to resources such as food, free choice of partner and a say in decisions within the group.

The researchers observed a total of 32 females and 24 males, investigating typical conflict situations. In around a quarter of these cases, the females managed to prevail over the males, some of whom were twice as heavy. But how?

Alpha gorillas in their prime are at the center of their groups

In fact, the females usually won in situations where the male was not in his prime, i.e. either older than 30 or younger than 20. Competition between male gorillas played a subordinate role, as did the maturity of the females. So there is much more to mountain gorillas than physical superiority.

"Alpha gorillas in their prime are at the center of their groups, they sire about 85 percent of the offspring and they win almost all interactions with females," the team writes. They are therefore virtually invulnerable. "In contrast, non-alpha males, who have limited control over reproduction, may subordinate themselves to females, potentially negotiating a future bond with them and/or avoiding their expulsion from the group."

Findings on humans

Different species of great apes have quite different sex ratios: While males dominate in common chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes), females set the tone in bonobos (Pan paniscus) - also known as pygmy chimpanzees.

The findings on gorillas, with their extremely pronounced size difference between the sexes, allow conclusions to be drawn about the development of role structures among humans. The comparatively moderate size difference between men and women is not in itself a sufficient condition to explain the widespread gender-specific power asymmetries in human societies. According to the duo, if such structures are not even found consistently among our closest relatives, patriarchy is more likely to be culturally determined.