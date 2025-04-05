Children playing in a flooded square on Tuvalu. (Archive image) Bild: picture alliance / dpa

According to the Statistics on the Swiss Abroad, more and more Swiss nationals are living abroad. But this is not the case in five countries.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you 826,700 Swiss are registered abroad at the end of 2024.

That's an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2023.

There are only five countries where there are no Swiss nationals. Show more

Swiss nationals live almost everywhere in the world. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 826,700 Swiss nationals were registered abroad at the end of 2024. This is an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2023. Three quarters of Swiss nationals abroad have multiple citizenships. Among people under the age of 18, this proportion is 85%.

Particularly striking: Swiss citizens live in 192 of the 197 countries listed in the statistics. This clearly shows that five countries have to make do without Swiss citizens.

As "SRF" writes, there is only one country in which Swiss nationals have never lived abroad since the data was collected - the island state of Nauru, the smallest island state in the world at 21 square kilometers. Nauru is one of the poorest countries in the world.

The island state of Nauru. Bild: KEYSTONE

Tuvalu, an island state with just under 10,000 inhabitants, has also been without a Swiss citizen since 2003. In Turkmenistan, the Marshall Islands and North Korea, there are currently no Swiss nationals at all.