No terrorist elements have emerged in connection with the knife attack on a woman in Bellinzona last January. The Swiss-Turkish dual national is currently undergoing outpatient psychiatric treatment.

According to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, the knife attack in Bellinzona last January was not an act with a terrorist background. (symbolic image)

This was announced by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) on Tuesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It thus confirmed a report by CH Media newspapers that this was not an act with a terrorist or jihadist background

The 37-year-old woman is undergoing therapy in a therapeutic-rehabilitative residential structure, an OAG media spokeswoman added. As the criminal proceedings are still pending, no further information is currently available.

The woman had entered a cell phone store in Bellinzona at the end of January and threatened the employees with a knife. According to several media reports from Ticino, the woman is said to have shouted "Allah Akbar" ("God is great") several times.

According to medical findings, the woman was neither fit for questioning nor to stand trial, as the OAG declared in January. The woman was forcibly committed to a psychiatric facility.