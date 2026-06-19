The talks between the U.S. and Iran scheduled for Friday at Bürgenstock have been canceled. Switzerland nevertheless intends to remain available and is continuing its preparations.

The talks between the U.S. and Iran scheduled for Friday at Bürgenstock in Nidwalden have been canceled. (File photo)

Switzerland “remains fully committed to its efforts to promote dialogue,” said Nicolas Bideau, spokesperson for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf have postponed their trip. The framework agreement that the U.S. and Iran signed on Wednesday has nevertheless entered into force.

Following the signing, the next steps in the negotiations remain unclear. The 60-day round of negotiations on a final agreement—particularly regarding the nuclear sector—formally begins on Friday.