No weapons, no military: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the Peace Council, initiated by the United States, has reached an agreement on the “complete disarmament” of the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are retrieving their belongings from the rubble of a building and from tents that were destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

According to U.S. sources, Hamas agreed to disarm. What exactly does that mean? An overview:

What does the plan call for with regard to Hamas?

Under Trump’s peace plan, the Gaza Strip is to be demilitarized and Hamas disarmed. According to U.S. sources, the group, through mediators, “agreed to the final text of the timeline as presented to them at our last mediation session.” This includes a clause calling for “complete disarmament.”

Hamas should hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Interim Administration (NCAG). A person familiar with the matter emphasized that other militias and clans in Gaza must also be disarmed. The NCAG should also take over law enforcement in the Gaza Strip in the future.

An international stabilization force, to be led by the United States, is expected to assist with the mission. According to insiders, commitments have already been made for more than 5,000 soldiers from various countries. The core tasks of the force will be as follows:

1. Train the police in Gaza.

2. Assist in the disarmament of Hamas and store confiscated weapons securely.

3. Act as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians during the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

Will Israel just withdraw its troops like that?

No. While the plan does call for a phased withdrawal until all troops have ultimately left the Gaza Strip, the timeline for this has not yet been finalized, as a person close to the Peace Council explained. Israel has put forward a “key” argument in this regard: a withdrawal is not possible as long as Hamas continues to pose a threat through its presence and access to weapons.

In addition to the complete withdrawal of troops, Israel is also expected to honor its commitments and ensure that humanitarian access and the delivery of aid to Gaza are facilitated. There was initially no reaction from Israel after the agreement was announced.

A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, but deadly attacks continue to occur from time to time. Israel continues to control more than half of the sealed-off, war-torn coastal region. Since the ceasefire began, however, Hamas has managed to reestablish its control over the territory it continues to hold.

What is the timeline for implementing the plan?

Sources close to the Peace Council did indicate a rough timeframe of “200 to 350 days” for the entire plan. At the same time, a person familiar with the project acknowledged that the specific timeline depends “largely on the individual phases”: The plan calls for a step-by-step approach in which both Hamas and Israel must meet certain conditions.

Specifically, this means that an independent review committee must verify that the conditions for a phase have been met before the next step can be taken. “If Phase One is blocked, we will not move on to Phase Two,” they said. This is intended to preempt the deep-seated mistrust between the two parties to the conflict.

At the same time, the mechanism also highlights just how fragile the timeline is. If a party fails to meet the requirements or if the review committee does not approve the plan, it is likely to fall significantly behind schedule.

What is the purpose of all this?

The overarching goal is said to be the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. There is talk of “prosperity, security, and peace for the Palestinians” in the region. “One of our goals is to make Gaza completely independent of development aid within a few years,” said a person familiar with the plan. The aim is to achieve this by establishing a “strong economy” based on capitalism and a free market economy and by promoting investment.

However, the statement went on to say that this would only be possible if steps were taken to ensure that Hamas did not regain strength.