No one guessed the correct combination of numbers in Thursday's Eurodreams drawing. To win the grand prize—a monthly payment of 22,222 francs for 30 years—players would have had to correctly select six numbers and the dream number.

According to Swisslos, these were 3, 4, 17, 21, 31, and 33, as well as the bonus number 2.

The game is available in eight European countries. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland. To win, players must correctly select six numbers plus the so-called "dream number." Drawings take place every Monday and Thursday.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html