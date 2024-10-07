12.23 p.m.

One of this year's two Nobel Prize winners in Medicine had to get out of bed before he found out about his award - the other may not yet know about his good fortune.

"I was able to wake Gary Ruvkun," reported the Secretary of the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute, Thomas Perlmann, at the prize announcement in Stockholm. In the case of Victor Ambros, this was not immediately successful. "I left a message on his cell phone and hope that he will call me back soon."

In Ruvkun's case, however, Perlmann was lucky with his call. "His wife answered and it took a long time for him to come to the phone. He sounded very tired," said Perlmann. But when the prizewinner realized what it was all about, he was thrilled and happy - and so was his wife, who wanted to talk to him for quite a while, Perlmann said.