Two US-Americans and one JapaneseNobel Prize in Medicine goes to three immunologists
Dominik Müller
6.10.2025
The names of the first Nobel Prize winners of the year have been published in the Swedish capital Stockholm. The medicine prize goes to the USA and Japan.
This year's Nobel Prize for Medicine goes to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell (both USA) and Shimon Sakaguchi (Japan). The prize is awarded for their discoveries on a form of immune tolerance, a greatly reduced reaction of the immune system to certain triggers. This was announced by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.