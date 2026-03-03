Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is sworn in before her hearing before the US Senate Judiciary Committee. Bild: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The two cases of the slain protesters sparked strong opposition to the way the US government is carrying out its mass deportation agenda. For the first time, the minister responsible is answering questions in Congress.

During her appearance at the Capitol, Noem defended the treatment of migrants in law enforcement operations.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin accused Noem of saying that under her leadership, the Department of Homeland Security has neither a "moral compass" nor "respect for the rule of law". Show more

In testimony before the Senate, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has blamed activists for federal agents getting out of hand in Minneapolis. It was the Secretary's first appearance in Congress since federal agents tasked with implementing US President Donald Trump's deportation policy shot and killed two US citizens in the metropolis in January. The two cases sparked strong opposition to the way the government is carrying out its mass deportation agenda.

BLUMENTHAL: The agent who shot her said, 'I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book, boys. I'm up for another around of F around and find out.' Will you join me in condemning that agent?



KRISTI NOEM: That situation, I don't know the details, but I will look… pic.twitter.com/LIEjsFj6to — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

The actions of Noem's department led to a budget stalemate in Congress that still appears unresolved, although funding for the deportation policy was initially secured with a spending bill.

During her appearance at the Capitol on Tuesday, Noem defended the treatment of immigrants in enforcement operations. She accused activists and others of assaulting officers. She accused Democrats in Congress of refusing to agree on a budget for her department. This is reckless, unnecessary and undermines the security of the country, said Noem. It hurts the men and women who work for the ministry, as well as their families.

Democratic senator follows up

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked Noem several times about statements she had made immediately after the deaths of the two US citizens killed in Minneapolis, in which she had portrayed them as attackers and blamed herself for their fate.

Democratic Senator Dick Durban cooks DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on branding victims of ICE as "domestic terrorists."



"Is it so hard to say you were wrong? To issue a retraction?"



Noem squirms.



The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing also gets interrupted by a protester. pic.twitter.com/mHr76bVFNj — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2026

He called on Noem to apologize. "You and your agency rushed to brand these victims as - quote - domestic terrorists," Durbin said. There is enough video evidence and eyewitness testimony to prove that this is false, he said. "Your statements have caused immeasurable pain to these families."

Noem explained that she had relied on information from people on the ground. She said "violent protesters" were responsible for the chaos the federal agents encountered there.

Noem was expected to give further testimony to a House committee on Wednesday.