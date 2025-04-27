Kristi Noem's handbag contained 3,000 dollars in cash, identification documents, the access card for the ministry and keys to her apartment. Archivbild: Keystone

As Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem is one of the more well-known faces in the US government. Despite personal protection, she was the victim of theft. Now there has been a successful investigation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Sercret Service has arrested the thief who stole Kristi Noem's handbag.

The man had stolen the bag from the US Secretary of Homeland Security in a burger restaurant.

The suspect is a repeat offender and is accused of credit card fraud, among other things. Show more

Following the theft of US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's handbag in a burger restaurant, investigators have arrested a suspect. According to the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians, the incident is not believed to be connected to Noem's position as minister. The suspect is a repeat offender and is accused of credit card fraud, among other things. The man was arrested in the US capital without further incident. The Secret Service did not provide any further details.

Noem's handbag was stolen around a week ago during the restaurant visit in Washington. It contained 3000 US dollars in cash (around 2580 francs), identification documents, the access card for the ministry and keys to her apartment. 53-year-old Noem was having dinner with her family at a popular burger restaurant in Washington on Easter Sunday. Her security guard was also present. Her ministry explained the large amount of cash in her bag with the family visit.

Thank you to @SecretService @ICEgov and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the criminal who stole my bag on Easter Sunday as I shared a meal with my family at a Washington DC restaurant.



This individual is a career criminal who has been in our country… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 27, 2025

"This person is a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years," Noem wrote about the suspect on the X platform. US President Donald Trump and she were working to "keep America safe and get these criminal aliens off our streets", she continued. Noem plays a central role in implementing Trump's crackdown on migrants.