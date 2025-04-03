  1. Residential Customers
"Queen Mary 2" Norovirus outbreak on cruise ship - over 200 people sick

SDA

3.4.2025 - 19:38

The cruise ship Queen Mary 2 arrives in port this morning and docks at the Cruise Center Steinwerder.
Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The "Queen Mary 2" is currently on a grand tour from Great Britain via New York and the Caribbean and back again. But the norovirus has broken out on the ship.

03.04.2025, 19:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • More than 200 people have fallen ill with norovirus on the Queen Mary 2.
  • They have been isolated on board the cruise ship.
  • According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there were initial reports of diarrhea and vomiting among passengers after a stopover in New York in March.
More than 200 people on board the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship have contracted norovirus. The first reports of diarrhea and vomiting among passengers were made after a stopover in New York in March, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

New trends. Cruise expert reveals his insider tips

A total of 224 of the 2538 passengers on board the ship had fallen ill, as well as 17 crew members. They have been isolated and disinfection measures have been implemented on the ship, it added.

The "Queen Mary 2" is currently on a 29-day voyage from the UK via New York and the Caribbean and is due to dock in the UK again on April 6.

They even had to pay a fine. Cruise ship abandons family - 30,000 francs gone

3-year voyage stopped again. Cruise ship turns back due to unfinished paperwork

