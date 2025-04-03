The cruise ship Queen Mary 2 arrives in port this morning and docks at the Cruise Center Steinwerder. Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The "Queen Mary 2" is currently on a grand tour from Great Britain via New York and the Caribbean and back again. But the norovirus has broken out on the ship.

More than 200 people on board the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship have contracted norovirus. The first reports of diarrhea and vomiting among passengers were made after a stopover in New York in March, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

A total of 224 of the 2538 passengers on board the ship had fallen ill, as well as 17 crew members. They have been isolated and disinfection measures have been implemented on the ship, it added.

The "Queen Mary 2" is currently on a 29-day voyage from the UK via New York and the Caribbean and is due to dock in the UK again on April 6.