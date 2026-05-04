The Bonaparte's gull was first discovered in Switzerland by birdwatcher Sebastian Poirier. Keystone

A Bonaparte's gull has been detected in Switzerland for the first time. Ornithologists spotted the bird, a North American relative of the black-headed gull, on Friday evening in Préverenges, Vaud.

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Numerous bird enthusiasts have traveled to Lake Geneva over the past few days to observe the rare guest. After a much-noticed appearance on Saturday, the young bird disappeared on Sunday and appeared again on Monday, as the Lausanne Ornithological Club (Cercle ornithologique de Lausanne) announced on Monday.

According to experts, it is unclear whether the gull will stay, move on to northern Europe or return to North America. The juvenile was probably carried away by strong winds during its migration to Europe. The species breeds in Canada and Alaska and winters in the south of the USA and Mexico.

It is slightly smaller than the black-headed gull, which is native to this region, and can be recognized by its fine black bill and pale pink legs. The Bonaparte's gull has a dark gray or black head when in its plumage.

The Bonaparte's gull owes its name to the French naturalist Charles Lucien Bonaparte, a nephew of Napoleon. With up to 500,000 adult birds, its population is considered to be in danger of extinction.