Ukraine is finding it increasingly difficult to fend off Russian ballistic missile attacks. Now North Korea is reportedly planning to station a missile unit in western Russia.

Here's what it's all about The deployment of a North Korean missile unit in Russia is exacerbating the problems in Ukraine.

Due to a lack of modern air defense systems, Kyiv is unable to repel ballistic missile attacks.

Russia and North Korea are continuing to expand their close military cooperation. Summary created with

Russian attacks on the Kyiv region are intensifying; at least 15 people were killed last night, and 27 others were injured. While Ukraine continues to be very successful with its drone defense, a serious vulnerability has become apparent—there is a shortage of modern air defense systems to counter Russia’s increased use of ballistic missiles.

Time and again, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on allies to provide Patriot systems and, in particular, missiles. So far, with little success, because according to media reports, U.S. weapons stockpiles are said to have been depleted by the war with Iran. The European allies also appear unable to supply a large quantity of Patriot missiles.

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And the situation is likely to escalate further, because, as Andriy Chernyak of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service reports, North Korea is now deploying a unit consisting of 120 ballistic missiles and approximately 90 soldiers in the Voronezh region of western Russia.

North Korea started deploying a missile unit of around 90 personnel and is preparing to transfer 120 ballistic missiles to be launched at Ukraine - Reuters.



Russia plans to integrate the unit into its 112th Missile Brigade and equip it with up to 120 ballistic missiles and six… pic.twitter.com/ETEkbhzxda — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 5, 2026

According to Zelenskyy, Russia used a missile from North Korea for the first time in quite a while during a heavy airstrike last week on Radushne near Kryvyi Rih, killing six members of one family. “Of course, there will be further investigations, and everything will be examined, but as things stand now, this was a North Korean ballistic missile,” Zelenskyy said in a video address from Kyiv.

Mutual Assistance Agreed Upon

Since 2024, Russia and isolated communist North Korea have agreed to close military cooperation with mutual assistance. According to intelligence from Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies, North Korea has supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles, artillery pieces, rocket launchers, and ammunition as part of this agreement; thousands of North Korean soldiers are reportedly still stationed in the Kursk region.

During the so-called “third strategic dialogue” at the end of July, Russia and North Korea once again agreed to expand and accelerate their bilateral cooperation, according to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA. North Korea declared its “unwavering support for all of Russia’s domestic and foreign policy measures” aimed at “eliminating the root cause of the Ukraine conflict.”