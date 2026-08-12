According to South Korean and Japanese reports, North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile. The missile reportedly launched from North Korea's east coast and flew eastward.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the missile reached a maximum altitude of about 90 kilometers and a range of just under 700 kilometers before it struck the sea.

According to South Korea’s official news agency Yonhap, the missile was visible to the naked eye in the sky to some residents of South Korea’s northeastern coastal region. The U.S. Pacific Command stated that the events posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel, the United States, or the territory of its allies.

Upcoming U.S.-South Korean Military Exercise

Last week, North Korea also fired a short-range missile. According to South Korean reports, the latest missile tests are likely linked to the annual military exercises conducted by U.S. and South Korean forces. These exercises are scheduled to begin on August 17. As a result, experts anticipate that North Korea may conduct further missile tests in the coming days and weeks. North Korea’s leadership views the military exercises as potential preparations for war, while Seoul and Washington emphasize their defensive nature.

According to South Korea’s official news agency Yonhap, this is already North Korea’s eleventh ballistic missile launch this year. Under several UN Security Council resolutions, the isolated country led by leader Kim Jong Un is generally prohibited from firing ballistic missiles.