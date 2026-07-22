In Norway, memorial services have begun for the 77 victims of the terrorist attacks in Oslo and on the island of Utøya.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre attends the memorial ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Utøya and Oslo carried out by mass murderer Breivik at the memorial in front of the high-rise building in the government district. Photo: Frederik Ringnes/NTB/dpa

At the memorial in Oslo’s government district, the names of those killed were read aloud. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and the chairman of the Norwegian Social Democratic Youth Organization (AUF), Gaute Børstad Skjervø, laid wreaths. King Harald V and Queen Sonja attended a memorial service at the cathedral.

“Norway has been in mourning for 15 years,” said Skjervø, who survived the massacre on Utøya. “Many people realized that it was our children who were killed, but no one can truly understand the grief of the bereaved.” He criticized the fact that hatred toward the survivors is being expressed on social media.

The Prime Minister Wants to Continue Telling the Story of the Attacks

Støre urged: “We must continue to speak openly and honestly about what happened, about the terrorist’s motives, his background, and the consequences of right-wing extremism, hatred, and contempt for democracy.” The brutal story of this politically motivated mass murder must be told and explained—especially in the face of lies and conspiracy theories, such as the claim that the attacks 15 years ago were staged.

During the memorial service, Development Minister Åsmund Aukrust—who, as a member of the AUF, had survived the mass murder on Utøya—spoke. Here, too, the names of the 77 victims were read aloud once again. A memorial event was planned for the afternoon on Utøya.

On July 22, 2011, right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik detonated a car bomb in the government district of the Norwegian capital, killing eight people. He then drove to the island of Utøya, where he posed as a police officer and opened fire on the participants of the annual summer camp organized by the youth wing of the Social Democratic Labor Party.

Sixty-nine people, mostly teenagers and young adults, lost their lives on the island. The attacks are considered the worst acts of violence in Norway’s postwar history. In 2012, Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum sentence possible at the time.