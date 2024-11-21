Marius Borg Høiby (l.) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo on June 16, 2022. Picture: Keystone/Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

New serious allegations have come to light against the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Following his re-arrest, the 27-year-old will not be released for the time being.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been remanded in custody for a week following his third arrest in four months.

Following new accusations against Marius Borg Høiby regarding two alleged sexual offenses, an Oslo judge ruled that the 27-year-old will remain in custody until November 27 and that he will be banned from writing and visiting.

New allegations have been made against Høiby in recent months.

These now include two sexual offenses, the most serious charges against him to date. Show more

The Norwegian princess's son Marius Borg Høiby has been remanded in custody for a week following his third arrest in four months. Following new allegations against the 27-year-old regarding two suspected sexual offenses, Oslo District Judge Anne-Lene Åvangen Hødnebø decided that the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51) should remain in custody until November 27 and that he should be banned from writing or visiting. Today, Høiby's defense lawyer Øyvind Bratlien will consider whether to appeal the court's decision.

New allegations have been made against Høiby in recent months. These now include two sexual offenses, the most serious charges against him to date. Høiby denies the new accusations, Bratlien even spoke of "catastrophic misjudgements" by the prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski.

Marius Borg Høiby is the eldest of Mette-Marit's three children. He comes from a previous relationship with the princess, but grew up with her and her husband Crown Prince Haakon (51). Together with heir to the throne Haakon, Mette-Marit has two other children, hereditary princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) and Prince Sverre Magnus (18). Although Høiby is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family.

Long list of accusations

Høiby was first arrested at the beginning of August on charges of assault and damage to property and was released the following day. In a written statement at the time, he admitted that he had become violent towards his girlfriend at the time while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment. In the text, he also reported that he had been struggling with mental health problems and drug abuse for a long time.

Since then, the allegations against him have continued to grow, including abuse in close relationships with two former partners. On Tuesday, the police then announced that he had been arrested for the third time and is now also accused of violating Section 291, which regulates rape offenses in Norway - the most serious accusation against him to date. According to the article, violations can be punished with up to ten years in prison.

Specifically, the charge relates to sexual intercourse without sexual intercourse with a woman who is said to have been unable to resist the act. Prosecutor Kruszewski also announced on Wednesday that Høiby is accused of a second sexual offense of this kind. This is now also under investigation.

All of these accusations have also affected the crown prince's family to the core. These are serious allegations against Marius, Haakon told the radio station NRK on Wednesday before returning from a visit to Jamaica. When asked how the family had tried to help Høiby with his difficulties, Haakon replied: "We as a family and as parents have of course been very concerned that Marius gets help." They had long campaigned for him to go to a place where he could receive more help, rehabilitation and treatment. This must now happen within the framework set by the legal system.

dpa