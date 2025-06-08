In Western European countries such as France, Italy and Finland, beauty is particularly often associated with positive qualities such as competence or intelligence. IMAGO/imagebroker/Unai Huizi (Symbolbild)

Attractive people are said to be more successful at work, when choosing a partner or in their social environment. However, this is not true in all cultures. Some associate beauty with incompetence, mistrust or failure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Western countries, beauty is associated with strength and competence.

However, the advantage of attractive people in their career, choice of partner or social environment, known as the "beauty premium", does not apply equally in all cultures.

This is the result of a study by the University of Mannheim. Show more

According to a language study by the University of Mannheim, beauty is evaluated differently in different cultures. While beauty is seen as a reflection of strength and competence in Western countries, there are negative associations with incompetence, mistrust or failure in parts of Eastern Europe and Asia, the researchers reported.

Large language models in 68 countries were associated for the study published in the journal "Scientific Reports". According to the researchers, they wanted to find out how closely terms such as "beautiful" or "pretty" are linked to positive attributes such as "successful" - and how these associations vary depending on the culture.

The key finding is that the advantage of attractive people in their career, choice of partner or social environment, also known as the "beauty premium", is widespread worldwide. However, this advantage is by no means the same everywhere. "Our method makes it possible for the first time to automatically and comparatively record cultural patterns in the perception of beauty," explained study author Wladislaw Mill.

Reasons unclear

In Western European countries such as France, Italy and Finland, beauty is particularly often associated with positive characteristics such as competence, intelligence or trustworthiness in language models. There is a similar effect in countries such as Somalia in East Africa.

However, the situation is different in Romania, for example, or in some Asian countries such as Vietnam. Here, beauty is associated much less frequently with such status-oriented characteristics. According to the language models, people there even seemed to have negative views on beauty. However, it remains unclear why beauty is apparently more of an advantage in some cultures than in others.