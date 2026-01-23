The white stork population in this country has been growing again for 25 years. After these migratory birds were considered extinct in Switzerland, 1,300 pairs are now breeding here. The organization Storch Schweiz attributes this resurgence to a change in their migratory behavior.

Instead of migrating to Africa, more and more storks are spending the winter right here in Switzerland. Changes in their migratory behavior and effective conservation measures have made it possible for these birds—which were once extinct in Switzerland—to return. (File photo)

In the 1950s, the white stork was considered extinct in Switzerland. The number of breeding pairs of storks in Switzerland increased from 175 in 2000 to 1,310 in 2026, according to the organization Storch Schweiz, which provided this information in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. This trend is comparable to that in Germany.

A count on January 3, 2026, revealed a record number of overwintering storks in the country, totaling 1,771 individuals. The largest concentrations were found at well-known sites such as the Flachsee on the Reuss River near Unterlunkhofen, Aargau, and at Neeracherried, Zurich.

Protection Remains an Ongoing Task

A major reason for the increase in the population is a change in migration patterns. The storks no longer migrate to Africa as they used to, but often spend the winter in southern Spain. Increasingly, they are also spending the winter right here in Switzerland.

Measures such as the restoration of wetlands, the creation of nesting sites, and environmental education campaigns ultimately led to a recovery in the population. Despite this positive trend, protecting the white stork remains an ongoing task, according to Storch Schweiz. The preservation and expansion of suitable habitats are crucial to ensuring long-term success.

A similar trend in Germany

In Germany, too, more white storks are nesting than ever before since records began. The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) estimated 15,000 breeding pairs for the current season, as reported by the German Press Agency (DPA). In the 1980s, there were fewer than 3,000 pairs in both German states combined.

A so-called migration divide runs through Germany. Storks east of this line continue to migrate to Africa via the Balkans. Those west of it now fly only as far as Spain, where they find food in rice paddies and landfills. Three-quarters of Germany’s storks are now western migrants.