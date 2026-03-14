"You'll find yourself sexy again, I know what I'm talking about": Kate Winslet honestly shares her experience of taking testosterone. KEYSTONE

Oestrogens are considered the standard therapy during the menopause - but more and more women are swearing by testosterone. Stars like Kate Winslet and Halle Berry praise its effects. In an interview with blue News, a hormone scientist explains what is actually behind this.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Oestrogens are considered standard therapy during the menopause.

In women, testosterone levels begin to gradually decline between the ages of 30 and 40.

Stars such as Kate Winslet and Halle Berry have made their testosterone replacement therapy public.

For hormone expert Katharina Maria Burkhardt, it is the "underestimated female hormone". Show more

Hormones come into focus for many women during the menopause at the latest. Oestrogens are usually used to treat symptoms. But another word is being used more and more frequently: testosterone. The "male hormone" is not only said to improve energy, mood, muscle strength and bone density, but also libido.

While many women don't even have testosterone on their radar, celebrities are talking openly about it: Actress Halle Berry said in a podcast that her libido has returned since taking testosterone and that she has more energy again at the age of 57. Actress Kate Winslet reported that she underwent testosterone replacement therapy at the age of 48 and "now feels sexy again". She encourages women to get tested for testosterone deficiency. Actress Kate Hudson has also spoken publicly about testosterone: she has learned that she is a "woman with high testosterone levels". The actress has her hormone levels checked every six months.

How important is testosterone really for women? blue News asked hormone scientist Katharina Maria Burkhardt about this.

Testosterone is considered a male hormone. Is this a medical misconception?

Katharina Maria Burkhardt: It's more of a persistent social cliché. We have culturally pigeonholed testosterone as "masculinity, muscles and aggression" and completely overlooked the fact that female physiology would not run smoothly at all without this hormone.

Why?

If we take off our social glasses and look purely biologically, it becomes clear that testosterone is an important driver of health for women - far beyond libido. It strengthens bones and muscles, supports bone density and helps to maintain muscle mass. In the brain, the hormone promotes the formation of new nerve cells and thus learning and memory performance - falling androgen levels can contribute to the well-known "brain fog" during the menopause. In addition, testosterone influences mood, self-confidence and drive and also plays a role in the cardiovascular system, for example in the elasticity of blood vessels. Testosterone is therefore not a "male" extra, but a key hormone for vitality and resilience.

About the expert: Katharina Maria Burkhardt Patrycia Lukas Katharina Maria Burkhardt has been working as a hormone scientist, supervisor and teacher for over twenty years and specializes in researching hormonal imbalances and their effects on well-being. She is the scientific director of the Society for Humanidentical Hormones and regularly gives lectures and seminars on the subject of humanidentical hormones in German-speaking countries. She also appears as a speaker at various congresses and is the author of many specialist books.

The use of oestrogens for menopausal symptoms is standard, but testosterone is still uncommon: is there a lack of studies or courage to prescribe it?

As there are no officially approved testosterone preparations for women, doctors have to fall back on men's products in so-called off-label use. This leads to dosing problems: Women only need a fraction of the male dose, which is why gels or sachets often have to be laboriously divided up - to about a tenth. Such estimates are inaccurate in everyday life and can lead to fluctuations in levels and androgenic side effects. For doctors, this combination of a lack of long-term data and imprecise dosing poses a legal risk - which is why testosterone often goes unused despite its potential importance for quality of life.

In your opinion, how easy or difficult is it for women to get testosterone prescribed by their doctor?

The question of how easy it is for a woman to be prescribed testosterone by her doctor naturally depends very much on the individual attitude of the doctor. However, it is generally the case that the medical system often does not have testosterone "on its radar" in women, nor is it legally prepared for it.

At what age does the testosterone level in women start to fall?

In women, testosterone levels begin to fall gradually between the ages of 30 and 40. A marked drop finally occurs during the menopause and in the postmenopause, as soon as hormone production in the ovaries decreases.

How can a woman recognize that she has a testosterone deficiency?

A testosterone deficiency in women often manifests itself less through a single, loud signal than through a gradual decline in general vitality. The most obvious sign is usually a reduced sexual desire, but the effects can also be seen in everyday life: those affected often feel exhausted more quickly, complain of a general loss of energy or notice a depressed mood and reduced self-confidence.

What physical effects does a deficiency have on women?

The hormone also plays a key role on a physical level - literally: a low level weakens bone density in the long term, which increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. As testosterone is also essential for maintaining muscles, a deficiency can lead to a loss of tone. This also affects the pelvic floor, whose function is crucial for the prevention of incontinence. Testosterone is therefore a silent but important companion for physical and mental balance.

«Our hormones are like little divas» Katharina Maria Burkhardt Hormone scientist

From a scientific point of view, what are the actual risks and opportunities of taking testosterone?

The risk lies in the blanket dosage, the opportunity in precision medicine. If we look at testosterone not as a "male hormone" but as a tool for metabolism and quality of life, new therapeutic approaches open up. Instead of flooding women with hormones, the aim is to specifically fill the gaps that make the hormone system unstable. This not only benefits the psyche and metabolism, but also the muscles - including the pelvic floor - which prevents urinary incontinence.

What side effects can women experience?

Excessive, so-called supraphysiological doses can cause androgenic side effects such as acne or increased body hair. However, the biggest scientific question mark concerns long-term safety: as testosterone can be converted into estradiol in the tissue by the enzyme aromatase, the data situation is complex. While some studies even suggest a protective effect on breast tissue, critics fear that it could promote the growth of hormone-dependent tumors. There is simply a lack of reliable 20-year data to provide final certainty.

Can I increase my testosterone levels naturally or is it only possible through supplementation?

A healthy lifestyle is the basis of any hormone balance. A diet with high-quality fats from avocados, nuts or olive oil provides the building blocks for hormone production. But for the system to work properly, it also needs micronutrients such as zinc, vitamin D3, magnesium, B6 and iron. If they are missing, you simply feel out of shape. Plants such as maca or ginseng can provide gentle support. Sport also stimulates the hormones, whereas too much endurance training or chronic stress puts the body in a state of stress and inhibits them.

What role does healthy self-care play?

A healthy culture of needs is crucial. Because let's be honest: our hormones are like little divas - they need a stable environment in order to shine. If you ignore your own needs and are constantly running in survival mode, you shouldn't be surprised when the hormone orchestra starts to play off-key. But if you learn to say "no" and recharge your batteries in good time, you will build the most stable foundation for your hormonal balance. In short: be your own best ally instead of your toughest driver.

Is testosterone an underestimated female hormone in your eyes?

Definitely. Testosterone is probably the most misunderstood and underestimated hormone for women. While it is almost exclusively associated with masculinity in society, the female body actually produces more testosterone in absolute terms than estradiol (hormone responsible for the menstrual cycle, among other things, editor's note) at reproductive age. It is not a "by-product", but a central biological drive - for almost everything that is fun in life.

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