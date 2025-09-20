Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is seeking a "constructive solution" with the USA. Keystone

Novartis wants to eliminate the price difference for medicines between the USA and other industrialized countries. Group CEO Vas Narasimhan believes that countries outside the USA have a duty to pay a higher share for innovations.

For Swiss companies such as Novartis, the 60-day deadline set by Trump to reduce prices represents a challenge worth billions.

The US system is heavily complicated by middlemen and rebates, Narasimhan said, but emphasized that Novartis could manage all the required changes under current laws. Show more

"It is a fact that American patients pay for a large part of the innovations," Narasimhan said in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" published on Saturday.

The background to this is US President Donald Trump's call for price cuts. At the beginning of August, he gave Swiss companies such as Pfizer, Roche and Novartis, among others, a 60-day deadline to reduce their prices. This represents a challenge worth billions for the companies. Novartis is working with the government and trying to find "constructive solutions so that Americans have to pay less for their medicines", said the CEO.

Swiss prices are "far too low"

When asked what this means for Switzerland, Narasimhan replied: "In Switzerland in particular, drug prices are far too low." In comparison with other member countries of the OECD, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, they are at the lower end.

In general, however, it is impossible to say how much more European countries would have to pay. "But even today, 30 to 40 percent of cancer drugs, for example, are delayed or not launched on the European market at all," said the Novartis CEO. This proportion will increase over time.

Complex US system

The Group is currently examining various mechanisms for possible price reductions. The US system is a complex construct with intermediaries and discounts. "Around half of our gross sales go to these middlemen," said Narasimhan. The biggest opportunity in the USA is to limit the influence of purchasing organizations.

According to the CEO, Trump's demand will not affect Novartis' outlook in the medium term. He was optimistic about the unforeseen: "No matter what happens, any changes should be manageable under the current legal situation in the US."