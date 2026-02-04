Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan earns more than last year - again. sda

After substantial pay rises in previous years, the remuneration of the Novartis CEO has increased again. Vas Narasimhan thus continues to earn significantly more than the head of Basel-based competitor Roche.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan received total remuneration of CHF 24.9 million in 2025, significantly more than in the previous year, mainly due to a sharp increase in long-term bonus payments.

He thus once again earned significantly more than Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker, whose remuneration amounted to 10.2 million francs, although comparability is limited.

The entire Novartis Executive Committee earned 113.6 million francs in 2025, while Chairman Giovanni Caforio received 2.9 million francs for his first shortened year in office. Show more

Following the significant jumps in salary in the two previous years, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan also received significantly more for 2025. He received total remuneration of CHF 24.9 million for the past year, compared to CHF 19.2 million in the previous year.

The basic salary increased only minimally to CHF 1.90 million (previous year: CHF 1.87 million). However, remuneration from the LTPP long-term program increased significantly. This rose from CHF 12.5 million to CHF 17.3 million. Novartis justifies the increase with the value it has generated for shareholders in the period from 2023 to 2025.

Novartis is thus once again paying its CEO massively more than its competitor Roche. Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker received a total of 10.2 million for 2025. However, the figures are only comparable to a limited extent, as Roche includes blocked shares at a reduced market value in the calculation.

The entire Novartis Executive Committee received total realized compensation of CHF 113.6 million in 2025. This also includes compensation paid to members of the Executive Committee who stepped down during the year. In 2024, the Executive Board still received 75.7 million francs.

Giovanni Caforio, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was newly elected to the position at the Annual General Meeting in March 2025 after Jörg Reinhardt, who had been in office for many years, retired. He received CHF 2.9 million for his first shortened year in office. By comparison, Reinhardt had received a total of 3.8 million francs for 2024. A total of 8.1 million francs was paid out to all members of the Board of Directors after 8.6 million francs in the previous year.